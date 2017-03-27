White Bear Lake trial ends in hail of accusations

Four weeks of testimony over what turned the east metro's so-called "crown jewel," White Bear Lake, into a weedy mudhole, ended Wednesday in a fierce daylong series of courtroom volleys. Forces seeking dramatic changes in water use around the lake charged that the state of Minnesota "has approved the draining of White Bear Lake," in the words of attorney Heather McElroy, who added: "It's not normal to have to mow a lake bed.

