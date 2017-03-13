White Bear Lake to keep beach for dogs after all
A White Bear Lake dog beach will remain open after about 20 locals testified in favor of keeping a place for their canine friends to swim. The White Bear Lake City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to keep the dog beach at Matoska Park open, despite a recommendation from the city's Park Advisory Commission to open the space instead to boats and people, Council Member Bill Walsh said.
