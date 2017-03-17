White Bear Lake Association Takes DNR...

White Bear Lake Association Takes DNR to Court Over Low Water Levels

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: KSTP

The White Bear Lake Restoration Association is taking the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to court over the lake's low water levels. A trial in Ramsey County Court began this week after the group filed a lawsuit claiming the DNR mishandled the drop in water levels on White Bear Lake over the past decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15) Dec '16 Drama queen ice 7
darrtpac Oct '16 TUB of GOO 1
News Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10) Jun '16 Bar None 11
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News More Punch (Feb '16) Feb '16 king kong 1
News Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10) Jan '16 baba 111
News Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15) Dec '15 Fat guy with a po... 2
See all White Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Bear Lake Forum Now

White Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

White Bear Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,611,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC