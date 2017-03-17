White Bear Lake Association Takes DNR to Court Over Low Water Levels
The White Bear Lake Restoration Association is taking the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to court over the lake's low water levels. A trial in Ramsey County Court began this week after the group filed a lawsuit claiming the DNR mishandled the drop in water levels on White Bear Lake over the past decade.
