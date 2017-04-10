Patrol: Shot fired at vehicle in Twin...

Patrol: Shot fired at vehicle in Twin Cities road rage case

Thursday Mar 30

The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for the driver who allegedly fired at another vehicle in a road rage incident in the eastern Twin Cities. Authorities say the incident started about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at westbound Interstate 694 and Highway 120 in White Bear Lake.

