White Bear Lake heavyweight finds lost path at Augsburg

Augsburg heavyweight wrestler Donny Longendyke, top, works toward a first-period pin of Colin Fisher of Saint John's during the Auggies' 37-14 dual-meet victory on Jan. 22 at Augsburg's Si Melby Hall in Minneapolis. Augsburg heavyweight Donny Longendyke is sure of one thing in advance of Thursday night's matchup against Wartburg's Lance Evans.

