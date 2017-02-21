Too good to be true: Record weekend warmth will make it feel like April
The legendary groundhog famous for his Feb. 2 prognostications predicted another six weeks of winter, but if his idea of winter is no snow on the ground and temperatures rising in the 50s and possibly setting records this weekend, many Minnesotans will say bring it on. "People are jealous of you," said Liana Brackett, a meteorologist with the Atlanta-based Weather Channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
|Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Fat guy with a po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search White Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC