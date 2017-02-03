The Art Shanties return to the ice

The Art Shanties return to the ice

From pillows to snowflakes to bathroom supplies, there's lots happening in the Twin Cities art scene this week. Whether you spend the weekend visiting the Art Shanty Projects or check out some excellent exhibits in local galleries, there's plenty of interesting, subversive, and joyful art to experience this week.

