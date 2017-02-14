Roseville man wanted, charged in woman's drug death is arrested in Circle Pines
The Roseville man accused of providing a mixture of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl to a woman who died of an overdose was found and arrested Friday. Victor W. Lynch, 50, was charged Tuesday via arrest warrant in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of third-degree murder in the death of Trina Maurstad, 28, of White Bear Lake.
