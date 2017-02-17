Couple shopping for engagement ring f...

Couple shopping for engagement ring flee Maplewood jeweler with $12K diamond

Monday Feb 13

A couple shopping for an engagement ring in Maplewood "bought" a stone worth $12,000 with a bogus credit card and split from the jewelry store before the merchant realized what happened, police said Monday. The pair and the diamond have yet to be located since the two walked out more than five weeks ago with the 1.2-carat loose stone from Jared on White Bear Lake Avenue, just south of Interstate 694.

