Couple shopping for engagement ring flee Maplewood jeweler with $12K diamond
A couple shopping for an engagement ring in Maplewood "bought" a stone worth $12,000 with a bogus credit card and split from the jewelry store before the merchant realized what happened, police said Monday. The pair and the diamond have yet to be located since the two walked out more than five weeks ago with the 1.2-carat loose stone from Jared on White Bear Lake Avenue, just south of Interstate 694.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
|Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Fat guy with a po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search White Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC