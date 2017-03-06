Big box janitors win three year labor contract and $4.5 million in wage hikes

Newly unionized retail janitors across the Twin Cities won their first labor contract Wednesday that will result in 500 janitors receiving an additional $4.5 million in wages over three years. The new contract goes into effect immediately and impacts the newest members of SEIU Local 26 in Minnesota, who clean Best Buy, Target, Macy's, Cub Foods and Lunds & Byerlys stores.

