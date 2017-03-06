Big box janitors win three year labor contract and $4.5 million in wage hikes
Newly unionized retail janitors across the Twin Cities won their first labor contract Wednesday that will result in 500 janitors receiving an additional $4.5 million in wages over three years. The new contract goes into effect immediately and impacts the newest members of SEIU Local 26 in Minnesota, who clean Best Buy, Target, Macy's, Cub Foods and Lunds & Byerlys stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
|Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Fat guy with a po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search White Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC