Bad Waitress opens in northeast Mpls. with star bartender making the cocktails
The Bad Waitress is set to unveil its second location this week, showing off sparkling new digs, a full bar and a major Twin Cities name shaking and stirring the drinks. The new iteration of the casual Eat Street diner, at 700 Central Ave. in northeast Minneapolis, will feature many of the favorites from the original, including omelets, scrambles, sandwiches and burgers with a focus on local and sustainable ingredients.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
|Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Fat guy with a po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search White Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC