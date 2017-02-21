Bad Waitress opens in northeast Mpls....

Bad Waitress opens in northeast Mpls. with star bartender making the cocktails

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Star Tribune

The Bad Waitress is set to unveil its second location this week, showing off sparkling new digs, a full bar and a major Twin Cities name shaking and stirring the drinks. The new iteration of the casual Eat Street diner, at 700 Central Ave. in northeast Minneapolis, will feature many of the favorites from the original, including omelets, scrambles, sandwiches and burgers with a focus on local and sustainable ingredients.

