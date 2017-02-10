Authorities seek public's help findin...

Authorities seek public's help finding Roseville man charged in woman's fatal drug overdose

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Star Tribune

A Roseville man was charged Tuesday with murder for allegedly providing a mixture of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl to a woman who died of an overdose. Victor W. Lynch, 50, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with two counts of third-degree murder in the death of Trina Maurstad, 20, of White Bear Lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15) Dec '16 Drama queen ice 7
darrtpac Oct '16 TUB of GOO 1
News Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10) Jun '16 Bar None 11
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News More Punch (Feb '16) Feb '16 king kong 1
News Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10) Jan '16 baba 111
News Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15) Dec '15 Fat guy with a po... 2
See all White Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Bear Lake Forum Now

White Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

White Bear Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,148 • Total comments across all topics: 278,828,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC