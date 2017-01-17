White Bear man arrested, not for havi...

White Bear man arrested, not for having sex in car, but for response to cops

1 hr ago Read more: TwinCities

A White Bear Lake man caught having sex inside a vehicle on the side of the road faces criminal charges after making a lewd comment to law enforcement and lunging and spitting at an officer, according to the criminal complaint. Alan Luces Krueger, 27, was charged Tuesday in Ramsey County District Court with one count of fourth-degree assault of a police officer and another of refusing to take a chemical test for the incident, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

