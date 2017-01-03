W.O. Mitchell penned a prairie masterpiece
Born on March 13, 1914, in Weyburn, Mitchell drew from his childhood experiences in his writing. At the age of seven his father died.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec 18
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
|Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Fat guy with a po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search White Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC