Seminary vows to continue its clash with BBB
The "F" rating that Philip Jegede's seminary got from the Better Business Bureau is gone, swept away after a jury found the organization had defamed the school and ordered it to pay $5,020.50. Arguing that he spent an estimated $50,000 battling the giant consumer watchdog, the White Bear Lake minister and entrepreneur said he'll ask for punitive damages and greater compensation for his legal costs.
