Polar bear mascot just can't stop falling over in ad bloopers
Bloopers are always a sure thing to make you laugh, especially when it's a guy in a bear suit on an ice rink. Video footage of bloopers from a Mitsubishi ad published on Facebook may have garnered more attention for the car manufacturer than the real ad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec 18
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
|Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Fat guy with a po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search White Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC