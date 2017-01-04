Mascot simply cannot stay on his feet...

Mascot simply cannot stay on his feet during ice rink commercial shoot

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Mashable

White Bear Mitsubishi , a car dealership in White Bear Lake, MN, shot a commercial in an ice rink with their venerable bear mascot. Unfortunately for the actors , the shot kept getting interrupted by the bear losing his balance and falling on the ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15) Dec 18 Drama queen ice 7
darrtpac Oct '16 TUB of GOO 1
News Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10) Jun '16 Bar None 11
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News More Punch (Feb '16) Feb '16 king kong 1
News Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10) Jan '16 baba 111
News Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15) Dec '15 Fat guy with a po... 2
See all White Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Bear Lake Forum Now

White Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

White Bear Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,003 • Total comments across all topics: 277,594,397

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC