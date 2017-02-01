For Minnesotans with disabilities, AB...

For Minnesotans with disabilities, ABLE accounts could ease poverty

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Star Tribune

Minnesota on Tuesday will announce the launch of new savings accounts that could lift hundreds of people with disabilities out of poverty by allowing them to accumulate savings without jeopardizing their public health insurance coverage and other government benefits. Nearly a decade in the making, the new accounts are considered a breakthrough for many of the roughly 600,000 Minnesotans with disabilities, who often are forced to impoverish themselves to qualify for public services.

