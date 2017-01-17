A polar bear on ice. What could go wr...

A polar bear on ice. What could go wrong?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Automotive News

White Bear Mitsubishi General Manager Richard Herod III was supposed to take a leisurely stroll on a hockey rink, along with the dealership's polar bear mascot and Goldy Gopher, the University of Minnesota's mascot, to pitch the all-wheel-drive capabilities of the Outlander crossover. But instead of ignoring the wipeouts, the White Bear Lake, Minn., store's ad agency compiled the hilarious tumbles into a blooper reel that White Bear posted on Facebook on Dec. 23. It soon went viral.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

White Bear Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15) Dec '16 Drama queen ice 7
darrtpac Oct '16 TUB of GOO 1
News Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10) Jun '16 Bar None 11
News North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Pleasant Valley S... 1
News More Punch (Feb '16) Feb '16 king kong 1
News Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10) Jan '16 baba 111
News Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15) Dec '15 Fat guy with a po... 2
See all White Bear Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search White Bear Lake Forum Now

White Bear Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

White Bear Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

White Bear Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,098,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC