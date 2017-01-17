A polar bear on ice. What could go wrong?
White Bear Mitsubishi General Manager Richard Herod III was supposed to take a leisurely stroll on a hockey rink, along with the dealership's polar bear mascot and Goldy Gopher, the University of Minnesota's mascot, to pitch the all-wheel-drive capabilities of the Outlander crossover. But instead of ignoring the wipeouts, the White Bear Lake, Minn., store's ad agency compiled the hilarious tumbles into a blooper reel that White Bear posted on Facebook on Dec. 23. It soon went viral.
