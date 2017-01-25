A Clumsy Polar Bear Mascot Repeatedly Falls on the Ice While Filming a Hockey-Themed Car Commercial
While filming a hockey-themed commercial inside a skating rink, the polar bear mascot for White Bear Mitsubishi in White Bear Lake, Minnesota had some trouble getting traction onto the ice. Unfortunately, this caused him to hilariously face plant during a great many takes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.
Comments
Add your comments below
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
|Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Fat guy with a po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search White Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC