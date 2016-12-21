Wilson Tool Launches New Website
Wilson Tool International , one of the largest independent manufacturers of tooling systems for punch presses, press brakes, and punch and die components for the stamping and tableting industries, has announced the launch of the company's new website www.wilsontool.com . The new website features a responsive design, in-depth resources to help manufactures and with enhanced search capabilities for easy product selection.
