Ramsey County sees progress in domestic violence crackdown

Two years into a pilot project that aggressively prosecutes domestic violence offenders, Maplewood and White Bear Lake authorities say they've seen more convictions, more trials and fewer downgraded charges. Officials tell the Pioneer Press those patterns won't change anytime soon because both suburbs allocated more funds to maintain their enhanced approach to such cases, requiring more thorough investigation, intense witness care and a willingness to go to court.

