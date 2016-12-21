North/east metro briefs: Second new downtown hotel proposed in Stillwater
A proposal to build a three-story, 64-room hotel in downtown Stillwater went before the city's Historic Preservation Commission last week and will be presented to the Planning Commission on Wednesday. Midnight Real Estate Group of Minneapolis wants to build the North Main Hotel on a site between older buildings at 232 N. Main St. It would include a restaurant with outdoor dining areas, parking ramp and three-story office building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec 18
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
|Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Fat guy with a po...
|2
Find what you want!
Search White Bear Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC