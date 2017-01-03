New MnPASS express lanes open on I-35E in northeast metro
Over the weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation opened the new southbound express lane on I-35E between County Road 96 and Little Canada Road and the northbound express lane between County Road E and County Road J through White Bear Lake and Vadnais Heights. Due to the snow, MnDOT allowed all drivers to use the lanes.
