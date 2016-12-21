County sees progress in domestic violence crackdown

Authorities in Maplewood and White Bear Lake say they've seen more convictions and trials and fewer downgraded charges two years into a pilot project that aggressively prosecutes domestic violence offenders. Those patterns won't change anytime soon because both suburbs allocated more funds to maintain their enhanced approach to such cases, requiring more thorough investigation, intense witness care and a willingness to go to court, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.