County sees progress in domestic violence crackdown
Authorities in Maplewood and White Bear Lake say they've seen more convictions and trials and fewer downgraded charges two years into a pilot project that aggressively prosecutes domestic violence offenders. Those patterns won't change anytime soon because both suburbs allocated more funds to maintain their enhanced approach to such cases, requiring more thorough investigation, intense witness care and a willingness to go to court, officials said.
White Bear Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Responded to White Bear Lake Home 49 Tim... (Aug '15)
|Dec 18
|Drama queen ice
|7
|darrtpac
|Oct '16
|TUB of GOO
|1
|Court suspends Vadnais Heights lawyer's license (Apr '10)
|Jun '16
|Bar None
|11
|North/east news briefs: Coon Rapids rewrites ya... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Pleasant Valley S...
|1
|More Punch (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|king kong
|1
|Report: 3 arrested in burglary spree that spans... (Sep '10)
|Jan '16
|baba
|111
|Salmon Hardware 'had worn wooden floors through... (Sep '15)
|Dec '15
|Fat guy with a po...
|2
