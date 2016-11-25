WBL teena s death
Cyprian Onyeaghala sits in his White Bear Lake home with a portrait of his late son, Ben, a 19-year-old student of Winona State University whose body was found in the Mississippi river in October. Investigators are trying to piece together how and why Ben died.
