Authorities search Ohio River for missing man
Crews searched for 32-year-old Jerry Dowd Jr. of Wheeling, who reportedly fell into the Ohio River around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. The teams used sonar as well as searching shorelines and the bottom of the river to find a body.
