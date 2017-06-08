West Virginia Business College to lose state permit to operate by month's end
At the end of the month, West Virginia Business College will lose its permit to operate its two campuses in Wheeling and Nutter Fort. The Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools , a national crediting agency, denied the school's request for re-accreditation late last year citing concerns with faculty credentials, learning resources and financial aid processes.
