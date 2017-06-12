W.Va. Senate passes budget
West Virginia Senate Republicans on Tuesday abandoned plans for tax reform, then passed a budget based on an increased revenue estimate of $4.22 billion that's likely to get a cold reception in the House. The Senate's move came after a House-Senate conference committee seeking agreement on a tax reform bill failed to report a measure to the Legislature by a midnight deadline.
