U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin Views Progress ...

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin Views Progress in Northern Panhandle

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Intelligencer

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin asked officials with The Health Plan Friday just why they chose to move 460 employees and their offices from St. Clairsville to Wheeling. Manchin made visits throughout Wheeling on Friday - starting with an appearance at West Virginia Rhododendron Girls State on the Wheeling Jesuit University campus, then moving on to see The Health Plan's new headquarters under construction in Wheeling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu RSM 4,218
wvbc Jun 13 Curious 1
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May '17 Ian 1
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May '17 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May '17 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 53
In need Apr '17 andy 3
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,606

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC