U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin Views Progress in Northern Panhandle

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin asked officials with The Health Plan Friday just why they chose to move 460 employees and their offices from St. Clairsville to Wheeling. Manchin made visits throughout Wheeling on Friday - starting with an appearance at West Virginia Rhododendron Girls State on the Wheeling Jesuit University campus, then moving on to see The Health Plan's new headquarters under construction in Wheeling.

