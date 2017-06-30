Transitioning from coal
Last weekend I had the opportunity to participate in a remarkably interesting discussion with a group of German journalists who were on a 10-day trip through Detroit, Columbus, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., New York City and Wheeling, W.Va. I am still not sure how Wheeling ended up on their list, but I, another West Virginia newspaper editor and a reporter from a Northern Panhandle TV station sat down with our eight guests and, frankly, began firing questions at one another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Sherry Kirk
|4,161
|Attention Former and Current WVBC Students!
|Jun 28
|Rusty Webb
|1
|wvbc
|Jun 13
|Curious
|1
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May '17
|Ian
|1
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May '17
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May '17
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|53
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC