The 2017 Stifel Awards Ceremony took ...

The 2017 Stifel Awards Ceremony took place at Wheeling Park High School new

The Stifel Trust Fund was created in 1926 as a dedication to forever fund the children of Wheeling in hopes that students would better appreciate a good education. "It's wonderful to see so many families that are together," says Superintendent Kim Miller, "it's so wonderful to see the Stifel trustees that put so much faith and so much support into the academic needs of our students."

