Special Activities

West Virginia Independence Hall Museum will have a West Virginia Day celebration starting at noon Tuesday with a reading by Ed Phillips of the proclamation for statehood, followed by birthday cake and punch. There will be a large birthday card for people to sign, and they can get pictures posing as a Union or Confederate soldier complete with life-size cardboard cutouts and props.

