Mother of Deceased Moundsville Teen S...

Mother of Deceased Moundsville Teen Seeks Justice During Wheeling Rally

One year ago Friday, Kyle Morgan, a 15-year-old John Marshall High School student, was found dead beneath the Fort Henry Bridge in Wheeling. According to the Wheeling Police Department, investigators are still waiting for DNA testing results from the state medical examiner's office and no arrests have been made regarding the case in Ohio County.

