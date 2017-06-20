More road maintenance begins immediately, big goals await bond vote
Improvements to West Virginia roads could begin at the start of July, even as the state prepares for a multi-billion-dollar bond vote, the state Transportation Secretary said today. Road improvement bills passed by the state Legislature last week will provide a boost of additional revenue starting July 1, state Transportation Secretary Tom Smith said on MetroNews' "Talkline."
