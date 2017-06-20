More road maintenance begins immediat...

More road maintenance begins immediately, big goals await bond vote

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Improvements to West Virginia roads could begin at the start of July, even as the state prepares for a multi-billion-dollar bond vote, the state Transportation Secretary said today. Road improvement bills passed by the state Legislature last week will provide a boost of additional revenue starting July 1, state Transportation Secretary Tom Smith said on MetroNews' "Talkline."

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 8 hr Crazy 4,141
wvbc Jun 13 Curious 1
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May '17 Ian 1
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May '17 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May '17 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 53
In need Apr '17 andy 3
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,275 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,932

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC