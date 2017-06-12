Look Back: Pedaling into Parkersburg
Photo provided by Bernie Dowler The "wheel" show in the photo above in front of a Market Street store, circa 1899, may well have been an early version of one described in this article. A vigorous looking individual of about seventy years of age, covered with dust and riding a wheel that gave evidence of hard service, arrived in the city today, and attracted considerable attention.
