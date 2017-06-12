in Re: a.L.C.M.

Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General, Thomas M. Johnson, Jr., Deputy Attorney General, Erica N. Peterson, Assistant Attorney General, Charleston, West Virginia, Attorneys for the Petitioner, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Joseph J. Moses, Wheeling, West Virginia, Petitioner and Guardian ad Litem for the Minor Child, A.L.C.M. Betsy Griffith, McPhail Law Office, Wheeling, West Virginia, Attorney for the Respondent, Father A.C. The instant proceeding is before the Court upon a question certified by the Circuit Court of Ohio County regarding the parameters of an abuse and neglect proceeding.

