Historic Warwood Structures Explored

In her year of researching the Warwood neighborhood of Wheeling, Christina Rieth has documented 1,381 historic structures built before 1969. Rieth, who studied architecture and is a PreserveWV AmeriCorps member working for Wheeling Heritage highlighted 23 historic properties in Warwood, all of which will be part of the actual walking tour she will conduct starting at noon Saturday at the Warwood Shopping Center.

