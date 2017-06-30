Historic structures bill could have a...

Historic structures bill could have a future

Monday Jun 26

A tax credit for rehabilitating historic structures that didn't pass during the West Virginia Legislature's recent special session may not be history, after all, as local lawmakers plan to reintroduce the measure next year.

