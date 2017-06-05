Hampton by Hilton in Wheeling, WV Foc...

Hampton by Hilton in Wheeling, WV Focuses on Guest, Staff Engagement for Results

Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Hotel Business

While many of us wouldn't think of Wheeling as a destination like other major cities, the West Virginia outpost along the Ohio River is home to one of the top performing hotels in the Hampton by Hilton brand. The property has won the brand's prestigious Connie Award four times.

