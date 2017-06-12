Fort Henry Club Seeing Some Major Upgrades
After spending years of work and more than $2 million on the Fort Henry Club building, officials with McKinley and Associates hope the historic structure at the corner of 14th and Chapline streets can serve as a bridge from Wheeling's past to its future. A $15,000 grant from the city's new Facade Improvement Program will help fund renovations on the front porch area of the building, according to McKinley and Associates President Ernest Dellatorre.
