Coal industry says stability is good ...

Coal industry says stability is good news

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

A new report foresees stabilization of West Virginia's coal industry over the next 15 or so years, but then a period of production decline to below 80 million tons after 2030. That kind of prediction means coal remains a vital and competitive component of West Virginia's economy years into the future, Coal Association vice president Chris Hamilton said at a forum Thursday at the state Culture Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wheeling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr opp 4,153
Attention Former and Current WVBC Students! Wed Rusty Webb 1
wvbc Jun 13 Curious 1
News City faces ACLU suit over cop firing May '17 Ian 1
Fun Ladies (Dec '15) May '17 Puff daddy 9
Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07) May '17 SteelcityPhotography 212
the music thread (Mar '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 53
See all Wheeling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wheeling Forum Now

Wheeling Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wheeling Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Wheeling, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 282,116,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC