Citynet acquires StratusWave Communications to broaden business service capabilities

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: America's Network

Citynet, a regional competitive provider serving West Virginia, has acquired StratusWave Communications from Gateway Telecom, enhancing its service and network footprint for business customers. Besides giving Citynet a larger network footprint, StratusWave's existing customer base and the Wheeling, West Virginia, business segment will get access to a larger pool of Bridgeport, West Virginia-based Citynet is a competitive provider focused on serving small and medium-sized businesses across the state with a mix of phone, ultra-high-speed broadband, unified communications and IT managed services solutions.

