City Plans Farmers' Market for Intermodal in downtown Wheeling

Grow Ohio Valley plans to sell tofu and seaweed, along with fresh meat, dairy and vegetable products on a year-round basis from the Robert C. Byrd Intermodal Transportation Center in Wheeling. At noon today, city council will host a public hearing regarding a lease agreement with the local gardening group for the first-floor area of the intermodal, which originally served as a Greyhound bus depot.

