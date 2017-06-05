City Plans Farmers' Market for Interm...

City Plans Farmers' Market for Intermodal in downtown Wheeling

Grow Ohio Valley plans to sell tofu and seaweed, along with fresh meat, dairy and vegetable products on a year-round basis from the Robert C. Byrd Intermodal Transportation Center in Wheeling. At noon today, city council will host a public hearing regarding a lease agreement with the local gardening group for the first-floor area of the intermodal, which originally served as a Greyhound bus depot.

