Brick Wall Comes Tumbling Down in Wheeling
City leaders are in no hurry to push the adult entertainment business out of the building they own at 1437 Market St., but they are rushing to deal with the adjacent structure after bricks fell from its rear section on Monday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Sat
|earl
|4,211
|City faces ACLU suit over cop firing
|May 16
|Ian
|1
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr '17
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr '17
|T W Hill
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC