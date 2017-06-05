Art, Music and More At Wheeling Culture Fest

Photo Provided Reggie Watkins, third from left, performs on the trombone with the Steeltown Horns, which will headline the 2017 Wheeling Arts and Culture Fest at Wheeling Heritage Port Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The free concert caps two days of continuous live musical entertainment from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Photo Provided Reggie Watkins, third from left, performs on the trombone with the Steeltown Horns, which will headline the 2017 Wheeling Arts and Culture Fest at Wheeling Heritage Port Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The free concert caps two days of continuous live musical entertainment from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Festival-goers take a break under the trees at Wheeling Heritage Port during the 2016 Arts and Culture Fest.

