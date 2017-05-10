Woman Injured in Carjacking in North Wheeling
The Wheeling Police Department is searching for a 2006 Gold Honda CRV with West Virginia license plate 5YP541 after a woman was assaulted and had her car stolen around 4:30 p.m. today at the Providence Greene apartments on Fifth Street in North Wheeling. The victim, a 71-year-old female, was seriously wounded and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Wheeling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|19 hr
|Earl
|4,135
|Fun Ladies (Dec '15)
|May 7
|Puff daddy
|9
|Insane Asylum/Roney's Point (Jun '07)
|May 7
|SteelcityPhotography
|212
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Apr 29
|Musikologist
|53
|In need
|Apr 22
|andy
|3
|George and Grace Hewitt 1930+ residents
|Apr 15
|T W Hill
|1
|umwa in new state say the hell with west virgin... (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|Smitty
|6
Find what you want!
Search Wheeling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC