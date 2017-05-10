Woman Injured in Carjacking in North Wheeling

The Wheeling Police Department is searching for a 2006 Gold Honda CRV with West Virginia license plate 5YP541 after a woman was assaulted and had her car stolen around 4:30 p.m. today at the Providence Greene apartments on Fifth Street in North Wheeling. The victim, a 71-year-old female, was seriously wounded and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

