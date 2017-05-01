Wheeling City Council: County-Wide Smoking Ban Would Burn Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack

City leaders fear an absolute smoking ban at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack would cripple the business, but Wheeling-Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble said the public deserves protection from secondhand smoke. During Wheeling City Council's meeting Tuesday, Councilman Dave Palmer and Tom Haluscak, president of International Association of Firefighters Local 12, spoke about the health board potentially removing exemptions for the track and limited video lottery establishments from the county's public smoking ban.

