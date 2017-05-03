Wheeling Attorney Chosen as 2017 Good Samaritan
Wheeling attorney Jay T. McCamic has been named the 2017 Good Samaritan in recognition of his work to help impoverished members of the community. Youth Services System's board selected McCamic for the award.
