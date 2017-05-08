Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce Dinner Set for Tonight
Since helping the Pittsburgh Steelers will four Super Bowls in the 1970s, Mel Blount has worked as an advocate for troubled youth by establishing boys' homes in Georgia and Claysville, Pa. The Pro Football Hall of Fame member will deliver the keynote speech at the annual Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce dinner, set for 6 p.m. today at the Wheeling Park White Palace.
